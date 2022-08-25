Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.84% from the stock’s current price.

APF has been the subject of several other research reports. Beaufort Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 158 ($1.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,065.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

