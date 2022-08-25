BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,558,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,216,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.