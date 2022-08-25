BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 1,220 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

