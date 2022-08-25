BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

