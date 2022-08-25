BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238,390 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,501,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 592,792 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.