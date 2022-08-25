BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Okta were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after buying an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,379,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

