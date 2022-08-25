BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $104,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

