BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $181,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

