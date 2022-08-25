BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

