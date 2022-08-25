BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

