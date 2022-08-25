BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,530 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

DVN opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.