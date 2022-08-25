BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 72,492 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,492 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

