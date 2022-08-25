Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.75. 4,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,156,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $660.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.