BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Up 1.4%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 88 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 5.14% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

