Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Cut by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

BX stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

