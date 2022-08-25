BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.63.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.42.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

