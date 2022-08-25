BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.