Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,348 shares of company stock worth $7,826,166. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

