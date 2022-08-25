Brian P. Regan Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Regan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manitowoc Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTW opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $366.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

