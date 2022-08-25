Brokerages Set bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT at $7.26

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

BPOSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.