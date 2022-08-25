Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $21.56

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.29 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

