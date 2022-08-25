Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$114.07

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.07.

CCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.46. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$80.30 and a 52 week high of C$119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2490378 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Insiders acquired a total of 158,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,681 in the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

