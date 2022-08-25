Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $28.20

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.3 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,884 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

