Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$54.77

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on MX. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$42.98 and a 12-month high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.61.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

