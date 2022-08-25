Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$65.77

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.77.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$59.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.83. The stock has a market cap of C$34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$56.14 and a 12 month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

