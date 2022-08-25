Bruce Keyt Sells 6,300 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.