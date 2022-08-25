CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.61.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

CAE stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

