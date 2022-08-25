CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.65.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 2.1 %

CAE stock opened at C$25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.65. CAE has a one year low of C$25.19 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.