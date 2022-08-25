CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.65.
CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
CAE Stock Up 2.1 %
CAE stock opened at C$25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.65. CAE has a one year low of C$25.19 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.