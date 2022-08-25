Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 60.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Caleres updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.