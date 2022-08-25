Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.39. 43,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,445,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

