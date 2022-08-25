Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

