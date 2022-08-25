Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.58 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

