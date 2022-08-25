Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 718.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $35,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

