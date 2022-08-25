Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB opened at C$25.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.59. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. Insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 in the last ninety days.

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.96.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

