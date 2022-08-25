Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.22% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.