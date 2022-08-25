Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,303,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $309.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

