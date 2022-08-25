CashHand (CHND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,058.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashHand has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $1,517.36 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00151303 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,631.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

