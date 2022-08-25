CashHand (CHND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,058.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashHand has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $1,517.36 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00151303 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009033 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,631.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000197 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CashHand
