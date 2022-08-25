Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

