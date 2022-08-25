Christopher J. Boever Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,719.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

