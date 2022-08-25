Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Stephen Coe Buys 10,000 Shares

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) insider Stephen Coe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83).

CHRY stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 278.85 ($3.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £473.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,135.71.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

