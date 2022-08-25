CIBC Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

