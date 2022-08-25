CIBC Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.18.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.52 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.17.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.8895723 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

