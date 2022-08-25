CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.73.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

