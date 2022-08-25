Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

