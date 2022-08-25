Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

