Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Citrix Systems Profile

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.