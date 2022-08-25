CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

