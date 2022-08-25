CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNO opened at $19.23 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.