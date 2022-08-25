Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,177 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

