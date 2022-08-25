Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.